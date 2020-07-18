Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 101,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

