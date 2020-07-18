Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $103.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

