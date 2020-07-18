Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $237.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.