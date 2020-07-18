Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,036.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,366.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

