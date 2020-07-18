Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,340 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

