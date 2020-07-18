Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,645,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.