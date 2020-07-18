BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $294,711.95

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $294,711.95 and approximately $202.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002306 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

