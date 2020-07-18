Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

