Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.