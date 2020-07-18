Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,446.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,363.78. The company has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

