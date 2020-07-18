Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 38.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

