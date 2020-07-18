Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

