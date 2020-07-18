Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Baxter International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Baxter International by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,338.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Baxter International by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.