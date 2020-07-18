Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.48 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.666 per share. This is an increase from Basf’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

