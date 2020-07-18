Barclays Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.62 ($42.27).

1COV stock opened at €36.74 ($41.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.31. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

