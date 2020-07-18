Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.08.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

