Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HCM stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.80. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.10 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 478 ($5.88).
About Hutchison China MediTech
