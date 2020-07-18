Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HCM stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.80. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.10 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 478 ($5.88).

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.