Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.08. Barclays shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 3,720,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Barclays by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 23.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.