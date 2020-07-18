Barclays Lowers Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target to GBX 208

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 211 ($2.60) to GBX 208 ($2.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.82 ($2.48).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.40 ($2.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.19.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

