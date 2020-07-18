Barclays Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $960.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $725.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.21.

SHOP opened at $928.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $874.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

