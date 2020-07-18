Barclays Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,140

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price target (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,280.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,129.71.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

