BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

BKNIY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

