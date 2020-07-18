Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.76, but opened at $36.86. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 209,493 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

