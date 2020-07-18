Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

