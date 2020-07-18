Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.60. Bank of America shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 57,384,400 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $262,381,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

