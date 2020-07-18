Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Wedbush lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

