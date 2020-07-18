Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CIB opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.