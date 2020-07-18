Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BMA stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 210.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 558.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

