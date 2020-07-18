Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00333.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

BBD opened at $4.13 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

