BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This is a boost from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00303.

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

