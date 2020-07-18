B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

