B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.81. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 442,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 137,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

