B. Riley Comments on Imax Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Imax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.51. Imax has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $813,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 119.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the first quarter worth $2,889,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

