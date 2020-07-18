B. Riley Boosts BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target to $25.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMCH. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMCH opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 459,418 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 51.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.