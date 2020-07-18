Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.69% and a negative net margin of 172.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.