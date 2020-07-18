Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 25,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,974,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.85.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. BidaskClub cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

