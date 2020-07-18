Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

