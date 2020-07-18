AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.15. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

