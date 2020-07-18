AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.15 ($26.01).

AXA stock opened at €18.71 ($21.02) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.94.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

