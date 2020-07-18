Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) Trading Down 25%

Avitar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTI) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 141,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 775,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Avitar, Inc is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy.

