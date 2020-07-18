Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

