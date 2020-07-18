Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.09.

NYSE AVTR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after buying an additional 4,140,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

