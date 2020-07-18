Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

