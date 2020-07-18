Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

