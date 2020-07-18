Autus Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.