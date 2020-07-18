Autus Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

