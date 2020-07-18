Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

