AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,216.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,216.46.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.37. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 62.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

