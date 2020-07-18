Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.54, 60,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 25,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

APR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.01.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

