Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.68 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

NYSE:ALV opened at $64.51 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.